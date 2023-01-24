TCW Group Inc. Purchases 248,236 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,156.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 248,236 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $99.79 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.13.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 190,464 shares valued at $8,535,735. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.