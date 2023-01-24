TD Securities Downgrades Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) to Hold

TD Securities downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. TD Securities currently has $36.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $43.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.38.

Shares of GIL opened at $30.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.51.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 41.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $362,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659,935 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,513,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 376.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,855 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 64.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,827,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 275.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,495,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,942 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

