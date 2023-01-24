Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TGLS. B. Riley raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Tecnoglass stock opened at $32.38 on Monday. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $201.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.42 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 46.41% and a net margin of 18.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $1,058,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,351.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $1,058,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,351.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $636,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

