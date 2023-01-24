Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Cowen

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ERIC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 55 to SEK 64 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. DNB Markets lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $5.84 on Monday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $12.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 32,373 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 39,876 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,146,000 after buying an additional 2,932,251 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

