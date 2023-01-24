Tembec (TSE:TMB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tembec Inc (TSE:TMB – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.19. Tembec shares last traded at C$5.18, with a volume of 53,538 shares.

Tembec Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.18.

About Tembec

Tembec Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the forest products business. It operates through four segments: Forest Products, Specialty Cellulose Pulp, Paper Pulp and Paper. The Forest Products segment consists primarily of forest and sawmill operations, which produce softwood lumber spruce/pine/fir (SPF) and specialty wood lumber.

