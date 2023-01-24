Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Major Shareholder Purchases $174,347.50 in Stock

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III purchased 69,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $174,347.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,870,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,675,685. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Gp Lp Column III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Group Gp Lp Column III purchased 49,463 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $123,162.87.

Tenaya Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tenaya Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.10). Research analysts anticipate that Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TNYA. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Tenaya Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $4,718,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,656,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 29.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after buying an additional 555,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 95.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,085,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after buying an additional 528,845 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 11.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,366,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after buying an additional 335,378 shares during the period.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

