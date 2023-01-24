Ternium (NYSE:TX) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $42.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $38.00.

TX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Grupo Santander cut Ternium from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.20.

Get Ternium alerts:

Ternium Stock Performance

Ternium stock opened at $38.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Ternium has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $50.36.

Ternium Cuts Dividend

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 15.85%. Research analysts expect that Ternium will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.97%.

Institutional Trading of Ternium

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 0.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 166,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ternium

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA operates as a flat steel producer. The firm offers a broad range of steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.