Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $177.00 at Truist Financial

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $158.00 to $177.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Texas Instruments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $178.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $191.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile



Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

