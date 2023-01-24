Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.05.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $100.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $102.68.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $993.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.75 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 6.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,303.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total value of $158,628.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,303.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,951 shares of company stock worth $4,577,490. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

