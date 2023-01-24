Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Position Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,075,000 after purchasing an additional 778,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,254,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,163,000 after purchasing an additional 432,008 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3,188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,407,000 after purchasing an additional 376,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,642,000 after purchasing an additional 333,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXRH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.05.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,303.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $4,144,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,520.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,303.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,490 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $100.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.34 and its 200-day moving average is $92.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $102.68.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $993.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.75 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 6.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

