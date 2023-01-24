The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,468 ($42.94) to GBX 3,715 ($45.99) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup cut The Berkeley Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $10.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.97. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

