The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Sapiens International from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Sapiens International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Sapiens International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an underweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.75.

Sapiens International Stock Up 6.2 %

Sapiens International stock opened at $22.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.27. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $32.54.

Institutional Trading of Sapiens International

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.90 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 11.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sapiens International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,135,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sapiens International by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,048,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,101,000 after acquiring an additional 63,929 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Sapiens International by 1,063.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 885,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 808,966 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sapiens International by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,108,000 after acquiring an additional 103,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Sapiens International by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 659,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 51,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

