The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Short Interest Down 5.9% in December

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.41 million, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $53.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.30 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 2.66%. Analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 192.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 253,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,769,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,769,024.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $742,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,248,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,900. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

