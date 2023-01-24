The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.09

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 59.09 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 48.50 ($0.60). The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 48.80 ($0.60), with a volume of 197,708 shares changing hands.

The Parkmead Group Stock Down 4.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 57.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

About The Parkmead Group

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Renewables. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment invests in oil and gas exploration and production assets.

