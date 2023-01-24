Tobin Schilke Sells 1,000 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,000 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,187. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tobin Schilke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Tobin Schilke sold 3,701 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $100,519.16.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.33. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.32). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 251.92% and a negative return on equity of 461.54%. The business had revenue of $29.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

RVNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1,345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 918,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,793,000 after acquiring an additional 854,755 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 225.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,121,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after acquiring an additional 777,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,449,000 after acquiring an additional 609,841 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 151,392.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 586,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,828,000 after acquiring an additional 585,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,532,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

