Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $86.45

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$86.45 and traded as high as C$89.85. Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at C$89.65, with a volume of 7,763,309 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$100.21.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$88.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$86.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$163.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$15.56 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 9.6099988 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In other news, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total transaction of C$623,908.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,856 shares in the company, valued at C$2,478,905.44. In other news, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total transaction of C$623,908.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,856 shares in the company, valued at C$2,478,905.44. Also, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total transaction of C$3,765,847.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,432,241.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.