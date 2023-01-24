Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $941.46

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 941.46 ($11.66) and traded as low as GBX 910 ($11.27). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 930 ($11.51), with a volume of 32,132 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.71) price objective on shares of Tracsis in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tracsis in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Tracsis alerts:

Tracsis Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £277.09 million and a PE ratio of 18,600.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 953.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 941.46.

Tracsis Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Tracsis

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Tracsis’s previous dividend of $0.90. This represents a yield of 0.12%. Tracsis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

In other Tracsis news, insider Christopher Matthew Barnes sold 8,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 953 ($11.80), for a total transaction of £85,007.60 ($105,246.50). In other news, insider Liz Richards bought 2,873 shares of Tracsis stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 870 ($10.77) per share, with a total value of £24,995.10 ($30,946.02). Also, insider Christopher Matthew Barnes sold 8,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 953 ($11.80), for a total transaction of £85,007.60 ($105,246.50).

Tracsis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset visualisation and digital railway.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tracsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tracsis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.