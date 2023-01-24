Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.43

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.43 and traded as high as $45.21. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $44.99, with a volume of 2,215 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
Transcontinental Realty Investors Trading Down 0.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $388.67 million, a P/E ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.43.
Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.
