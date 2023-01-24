Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.43

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.43 and traded as high as $45.21. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $44.99, with a volume of 2,215 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

Transcontinental Realty Investors Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $388.67 million, a P/E ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,822.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 104.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 127.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $485,000. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.