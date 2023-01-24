TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TDG. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $718.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.67.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TDG opened at $685.00 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $691.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $632.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $602.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.24, for a total transaction of $4,454,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $14,765,551.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,866,810 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.