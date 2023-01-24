Treatt (LON:TET) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $647.01

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 647.01 ($8.01) and traded as low as GBX 622.09 ($7.70). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 631 ($7.81), with a volume of 34,818 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Treatt from GBX 680 ($8.42) to GBX 780 ($9.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 642.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 647.01. The company has a market capitalization of £384.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,868.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.35 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Treatt’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Treatt news, insider Daemmon Reeve sold 26,424 shares of Treatt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.52), for a total transaction of £160,393.68 ($198,580.76).

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

