Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.39

Shares of Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.39 and traded as high as C$3.50. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$3.48, with a volume of 5,651 shares traded.
Tree Island Steel Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05. The firm has a market cap of C$98.51 million and a PE ratio of 1.07.
Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$80.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Tree Island Steel Dividend Announcement
About Tree Island Steel
Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, recycling wire, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars and wirelines for use in the oil industry.
