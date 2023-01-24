Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Trinity Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 419.23% and a negative net margin of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $18.46 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its position in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.