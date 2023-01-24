Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Stock Performance
NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Trinity Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 419.23% and a negative net margin of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $18.46 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech Company Profile
Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trinity Biotech (TRIB)
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.