Truist Financial Boosts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $33.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.29.

Shares of INTC opened at $30.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.52. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.72.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. On average, analysts predict that Intel will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 94,948 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

