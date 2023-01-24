Truist Financial Corp Buys 3,721 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 165.3% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $43.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 109.78%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

