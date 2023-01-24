Truist Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 32.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,269 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at about $22,879,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 657.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 380,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,152,000 after purchasing an additional 330,620 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at about $17,813,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 127.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 572,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,815,000 after purchasing an additional 320,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $752,311.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,475,612.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lantheus news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $133,249.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,052,706.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $752,311.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 672,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,475,612.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,945 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $54.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.86. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $87.47.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

