Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $96.64 on Tuesday. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.77 and a 52 week high of $102.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.71 and a 200 day moving average of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.04.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.10). MYR Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $799.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

