Truist Financial Corp Has $475,000 Stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEGR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 744.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 87,094 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LEGR opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.96. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $44.68.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

