Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,153 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,132,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,442,000 after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 458.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,301,000 after buying an additional 737,977 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5,355.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 504,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after buying an additional 494,952 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after buying an additional 34,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 182,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after buying an additional 15,170 shares in the last quarter.

ITB opened at $66.43 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.80 and its 200 day moving average is $58.52.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

