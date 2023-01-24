Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1,109.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $243.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.75 and its 200 day moving average is $232.50. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $298.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 85.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 6.66%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MORN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.38, for a total value of $547,213.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,511,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,864,594. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.38, for a total value of $547,213.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,511,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,864,594. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.84, for a total value of $118,124.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,500,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,713,234.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,839 shares of company stock valued at $23,279,611. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Further Reading

