Truist Financial Corp Sells 11,266 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,266 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after buying an additional 37,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 41,053 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 16,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.58. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $25.66.

