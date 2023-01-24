Truist Financial Corp Sells 52,668 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,668 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cannae were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cannae by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Cannae by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Cannae by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Cannae by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae Stock Performance

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $31.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.20 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 82.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. On average, analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNNE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cannae from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cannae to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Cannae Profile

(Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.