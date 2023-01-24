Truist Financial Corp Trims Stake in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,101 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Evans Bancorp were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVBN. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 40,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 463,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,046,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Kevin D. Maroney sold 1,384 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $50,682.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,312.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp stock opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.87. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $44.47.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 22.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

