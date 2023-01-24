Truist Financial Lowers Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $245.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $299.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TSLA. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Global Equities Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $216.60.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $143.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $453.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.78 and its 200-day moving average is $221.16.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Institutional Trading of Tesla

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

