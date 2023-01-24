Truist Financial Raises Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target to $101.00

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Diodes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $88.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.61. Diodes has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $98.96.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $521.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.10 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 15.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $295,014.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,937.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,047 shares of company stock worth $5,062,509 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 49.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 132.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

