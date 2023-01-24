Truist Financial Raises onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $83.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on ON. UBS Group reduced their price target on onsemi to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair downgraded onsemi from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on onsemi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, onsemi has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.64.
onsemi Price Performance
ON opened at $70.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.36 and a 200 day moving average of $65.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.76. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $77.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in onsemi in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About onsemi
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
