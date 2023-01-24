TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $17.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.46. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $17.49.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $671.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.51 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,479,000 after buying an additional 208,288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,122,000 after purchasing an additional 162,694 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,427,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,712,000 after purchasing an additional 435,771 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,925,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,071,000 after acquiring an additional 37,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,095,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,984,000 after acquiring an additional 46,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

