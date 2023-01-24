UBS Group Increases Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target to $92.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COLM. Cowen lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.38.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of COLM stock opened at $90.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $101.64.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $955.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.92 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 10.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

