UBS Group Increases Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $136.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $129.00 to $136.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an in-line rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.67.

NYSE:KMB opened at $134.23 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $144.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.25.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

