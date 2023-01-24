UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UBS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut UBS Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.59.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $21.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $21.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Equities research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 151.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 66.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

