Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Raised to $13.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UAA. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.91.

UAA stock opened at $11.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98. Under Armour has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Under Armour by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 882,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 381,420 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 22,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 288,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

