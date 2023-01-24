Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Lifted to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UNBLF. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.33.

Get Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield alerts:

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Stock Performance

Shares of UNBLF stock opened at $59.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $80.50.

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.