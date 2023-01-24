Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Lifted to Outperform at BNP Paribas

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2023

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLFGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UNBLF. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.33.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Stock Performance

Shares of UNBLF stock opened at $59.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $80.50.

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

(Get Rating)

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF)

Receive News & Ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.