United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ UBFO opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.63. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBFO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 68.7% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 28,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 838,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

Featured Articles

