US Bancorp DE Acquires 13,816 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,816 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. On average, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

