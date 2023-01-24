US Bancorp DE Acquires 4,927 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 2,932.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $179,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,991.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $179,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,991.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $752,311.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 672,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,475,612.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,945 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

LNTH stock opened at $54.59 on Tuesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $87.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.86.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

