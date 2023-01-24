US Bancorp DE Acquires 905 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 58.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 197.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 239.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $748,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 708,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,844,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grid Dynamics Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.42. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $966.43 million, a P/E ratio of -33.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

