US Bancorp DE Buys 1,949 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Marten Transport by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1.7% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRTN. Stephens increased their price objective on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Marten Transport Price Performance

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.90. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $23.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.91%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Articles

