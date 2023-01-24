US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the third quarter worth $30,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 9.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proto Labs Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.02. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The firm has a market cap of $772.29 million, a P/E ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $121.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

