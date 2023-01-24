US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 34.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,133,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $636,295,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 258.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of WIX stock opened at $88.44 on Tuesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $134.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $345.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.17 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wix.com from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Wix.com in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

