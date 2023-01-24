US Bancorp DE Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in H. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $45,328.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,581.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on H. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $110.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 94.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $110.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.89 and its 200-day moving average is $90.19.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. Equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

