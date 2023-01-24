US Bancorp DE Has $397,000 Stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 708.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,524 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 6,587.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AHCO shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Insider Activity

AdaptHealth Stock Up 1.8 %

In other news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 340,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $6,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,459,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,199,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,292.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 340,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $6,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,459,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,199,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 980,854 shares of company stock valued at $20,610,902. 17.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.85. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $27.48.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $756.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.58 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 3.28%. Equities analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Articles

